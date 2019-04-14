'I've Never Seen Anything Like It Before' | The April 15 Tornado, One Year Later

"Everything was just twisted. You couldn’t see up the street because it was nothing but trees that were down. Everything was down and it just looked so strange."

Also down, was Gwen Knight's porch and eventually a big part of the roof at her Bothwell street home.

"This was my family’s home," she explains. "I grew up here."

When the tornado tried to uproot her roots, she planted her feet. She stayed in her home despite the damage. She didn't have insurance, didn't qualify for FEMA aid and didn't really have anywhere else to go.

"I didn’t know what we were going to do to tell you the truth. It was just the help of God and them."

"Them" is a team from Community Housing Solutions, a nonprofit group that worked with the City to help reapir homes. Their work was all funded by donations. Executive Director Gene Brown says they worked on about 50 homes and saw an immense amount of damage.

"Trees had basically cut off about a third of her house," he says, talking abut Emma Long's house on English St.

Unlike Gwen Knight, Emma Long had to leave her home right after the storm like many other families. She managed to escape with her life, although her home was unlivable.

"When I came out after the storm, i didnt think it could be repaired."

But just before Christmas, 9 months after the tornado, a true miracle happened. Volunteers finished up her home and she was able to move back in.

"Took my breath as i walked through the door," she said in a December interview. "I lost everything, But I gained a lot."

As crews worked on Knight's home a few blocks over, she lived in a section that still had the roof intact. She's still waiting on some finishing touches, but relieved by the progress.

"I think they were angels that were sent because all the work that they did," she tells. "To see these houses that have been fixed up and changed? it’s a blessing. The neighborhood itself is better. It's better."

The process has been a lot slower for Clinton Gravely, who had an architect firm on Banner Ave.

And as he shows me around a year later, the labor of love that went into the building is as clear as the sky you can see through the ripped off roof.

"We put so much effort in building this building, we’d been in it about 8 or 9 years. It was really something to lose, because it was almost like a home away from home."

But the blows didn't stop when the tornado passed. Gravely says work crews have had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen. He also had to tear down two of his rental houses on the property, a space where others have been dumping their trash.

These are the kind of things that, you question even rebuilding in a neighborhood," he says.

But he's not giving up on his home away from home just yet. He's working on plans, but expects they won't finish a rebuild for at least another year or two.

"We’re trying to get drawings ready even if we do rebuild, we have to submit them to the city again. but for all the things that are happening here, it’s very, very, very frustrating."