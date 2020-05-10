Jack's Corner Mediterranean Deli closing permanently after nearly 30 years

The Greensboro favorite will close after nearly 30 years.

A long-time Greensboro restaurant will close its doors after 28 years of business.

The owner of Jack's Corner Mediterranean Deli announced Sunday on Facebook and their website that it will close permanently.

The Spring Garden restaurant's team thanked all their customers for the support over the years. They said the location is officially up for lease.