JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been a struggle for parents to find baby formula in stores with there being a nationwide shortage.

A Facebook group page called Jacksonville FL Moms is putting some moms at ease.

Members of the group have been helping others stay informed on what stores are carrying baby formula.

"Its like a hurricane season that just doesn’t have an end date not knowing when its going away," said Ashley Yazdiya, who has a 1-year-old son with a milk protein allergy.

First Coast News talked with a mom who is a part of the Jacksonville Florida Moms group, Yazdiya, who says some moms are even trading formulas with other moms in the group.

"Moms are now coming together and if they happen to be in a certain store they make sure to take a picture of the new inventory that came in. Because moms right now are just driving around trying to find formula," said Yazdiya