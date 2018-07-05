WACO, Texas - There were thousands of people coast to coast who participated in the Silos Marathon.

One special athlete ran while defeating the odds one step at a time.

Matthew Taylor's family has so many reasons to be proud of him. Taylor was born with Cerebral Palsy, but the 20-year-old is not letting his condition stand in his way. His mother said when it comes to running he just keeps going and going. According to her, he's the real-life Forrest Gump.

"There's always pride when he crosses the finish line. Just knowing what he's gone through his entire life and seeing him finish any race is just as amazing as the first," Kim Taylor said.

When Taylor was born doctors told his family he would not walk. Today, not only is he walking, he’s running. With the help of a medical-pump, Taylor started running marathons at twelve.

"It’s a great motivator,” Taylor said. “It just relieves all the stress. It’s just a good feeling that you finish something that not many people finish in their lifetime."

When Chip Gaines heard Matthew Taylor’s story, he was so inspired that he invited Taylor to run at the Silos District Marathon.

"They're a really sweet family,” said Taylor. “I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart."

For Taylor running a half marathon with Cerebral Palsy is not an issue. The only obstacles he faced during the marathon was a few steep hills.

"I just knew that with my family and friends and the ones who believe in me the most, that just fuels me to finish a race like this," Taylor said.

Taylor said he did not run to win, he simply ran this one for fun. Taylor also said he plans to run at least two marathons a month this year.

