Jails nearing capacity across Triad

Rockingham County Jail is a little over 96% full.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Jails across the Triad are filling up!

Many are at, or near capacity.

Prosecutors, sheriffs, and judges have told our WFMY News 2's Amber Lake that jails are being used as mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities in addition to housing people who commit crimes.

Let's start in Rockingham County.

The jail there is a little over 96% full --- it's one of the biggest concerns in our area --- 223 beds full out of 232.

Law enforcement said at least 90 of those inmates have a mental health problem.

Sheriff Sam Page said if the mental health crisis is addressed we will see the jail population decrease.

Page said, "we aren't going to be able to save them all on this issue but one at a time. We are trying to move forward and connect those persons to services on the outside so the persons do not end up back. We are trying to break that cycle."

The Randolph County jail is actually over capacity sitting at 331 inmates in a facility that only holds 319.

Davidson County is close at 98 percent full.

Remember here in Guilford County -- we have a new facility in Greensboro -- that is at about 60 percent capacity.

The jail in High Point is 76 percent full and Forsyth County is also at 60%.

Due to the pandemic, court systems are still trying to catch back up, according to attorney Jason Keith.

This also adds to the overpopulation crisis.

"The court is still backlogged from Covid. They still have not cleared through a lot of counties and have not cleared through the backlog because there was a whole year that our court system was shut down so you had people who couldn't go to trial in 2021. The courts have been trying to actively get through those cases to kind of get back to a fresh start," Keith said.