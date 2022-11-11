89-year-old Triad veteran finally recognized for his service decades later

James received a purple heart and never got it due to dishonorable discharge. Now, 70 years later, that charge has been overturned.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Veterans Day, we honored our vets who served and are still actively serving in the military.

Over in Winston-Salem, Friday was very special for one particular veteran in many ways.

After serving for two years back in 1950, 89-year-old James Brown is finally being recognized as a United States veteran.

WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake shares more about Brown and some of the challenges he went through while serving our country.

While serving in the Korean war, Brown was injured on the front lines, which earned him a purple heart.

He never got that purple heart due to a dishonorable discharge.

Now, 70 years later, that charge has been overturned.

"I jumped for joy,” Brown expressed. “It has been such a long time."

Finally, decades later, he's recognized as a veteran.

“I am very happy today to be sitting before you knowing that my country has recognized me," Brown said.

"This day means so much to him and to really I think everyone here in this space” Wake Forest law professor, Eleanor Morales said.

Brown joined the U.S. Army. things were just starting to diversify.

"He was part of the 45th infantry division which was a newly racially integrated unit," Profesor Morales said.

He had been serving two years when he said something happened that would change his life for the next 70 years.

"Because of the disagreement with my platoon leader, of course, I was charged with disobeying an order," Brown said.

This, according to the veterans legal clinic at Wake Forest, cost brown his veteran status as well as time behind bars.

“Hard to put into words. The attitude that some people had to veterans who were dishonorably discharged," Brown said.

Decades later, Brown approached the Veterans Legal Clinic to try to correct his military record.

Law students and professors working with Wake Forest University School of Law's Veterans Legal Clinic helped Brown with the long legal battle to correct his military record and restore his right to be buried with the American flag he fought for so many years ago.

"It’s been life-changing," Morales said.

Professor Elanor Morales with the help of Ashley Willard and William Cratty they were able to get back what Brown went decades without.

"Because of the tremendous effort of the Wake Forest Law school and Professor Moral here on my right, [who] I am happy to tell the world as my angel," Brown said.

Brown is being honored at halftime at the Wake Forest, Carolina football game where he will be awarded his purple heart.