SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County man is in jail after deputies said he shot at them during a welfare check.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies checked on James McCreary after they said he posted a video of himself using illegal drugs online. However, when deputies arrived at the house on Miller Road to check on McCreary they said he made threats and then shot at them numerous times, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After an hour-long stand-off, McCreary came out of the house and was arrested. No one was injured during the shooting.

McCreary now faces several charges including Attempted Murder, three counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine among other charges.

He received a $550,000 secured bond.

