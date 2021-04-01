Former North Carolina A&T chancellor dies at age 72

James Renick was the university's ninth chancellor. He led the university from 1999 to 2006.

The North Carolina A&T community is mourning the loss of a former chancellor.

A Facebook post from his daughter explained he died Sunday evening at the age of 72.

He suffered from ALS, a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Renick led the university from 1999 until 2006 when he took a new role in Washington D.C. with the American Council on Education.