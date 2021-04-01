Former North Carolina A&T chancellor dies at age 72

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story about North Carolina A&T receiving $45 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The North Carolina A&T community is mourning the loss of a former chancellor.
James Renick was the university's ninth chancellor.
A Facebook post from his daughter explained he died Sunday evening at the age of 72.
He suffered from ALS, a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
Renick led the university from 1999 until 2006 when he took a new role in Washington D.C. with the American Council on Education.
North Carolina A&T tweeted a post honoring Dr. Renick. It reads, "Under the leadership of Dr. James C. Renick, NC A&T saw significant enrollment, facility and infrastructure growth. He was known to spend significant time engaging with students. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and the educational communities he impacted."