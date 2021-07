An outage swathed across Jamestown, Adams Farm and W. Wendover Ave. is impacting roughly 2,000 people.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Most of the town of Jamestown is without power Thursday afternoon due to an outage.

Duke Energy's outage map shows the outage is affecting roughly 2,000 people between Guilford College Rd. and W. Wendover Ave. in the Jamestown and Adams Farm area.

The town of Jamestown closed its public offices until the power is restored.