Brother of Campus Walk fire victim opposing Janet Danahey's parole eligibility

Janet Danahey killed people in 2002 after setting a fire in Greensboro. The state is considering granting her parole.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the state parole board considers whether to free the woman who killed four people in a deadly fire, the brother of one of her victims opposes her release.

Janet Danahey set fire to the Campus Walk apartments in Greensboro on February 15, 2002, killing four people.

Danahey was sentenced to life in prison. It's where Matthew Harris thought the story would end.

"She pled guilty and she's going to be in prison for the rest of her life. Never have to think about her again," Harris said.

Harris' sister Beth was a student at UNC Greensboro at the time of the fire. She died alongside her roommates, Donna and Rachel Llewellyn and Ryan Bek.

Matthew Harris was a freshman in high school back then. The age gap between he and his sister was six years but he said they were growing closer before her death.

With Danahey behind bars, he and his family were left to grieve.

"We could put the traumatic parts and details away and continue forward with better thoughts, the better memories," Harris said.

In the years since losing his sister, Harris served as a volunteer firefighter and a Raleigh Police officer. Now he's a pilot.

For years, he never thought about the woman responsible for his sister's death. Then, about 10 years ago, Janet Danahey petitioned for clemency for the first time.

"She shouldn't be something we ever have to worry about and low in behold, couldn't even do 10 years in prison without saying, 'oh I want out," Harris said. "She backed out on her promise. The promise she made to many, many people."

After she was granted clemency in 2017, her parole eligibility was set to begin in 2029. Harris and others thought they had years to prepare for parole hearings.

Last month, Governor Roy Cooper granted her parole eligibility to begin this year.

Harris said he has a lot of questions about the process.

"Where is this urgency coming from? Why the need to have her seek freedom," Harris said.

Danahey's supporters said the fire was a prank gone wrong and that she never intended to hurt anyone when she lit porch furniture on fire to get back at an ex-boyfriend.

They also said she has matured during the last 20 years in prison.

"That's the furthest thing from a prank I can think of," Harris said. "What’s to say any other promises here on out whether she makes a promise to the Governor, or parole commission when they come to decide her fate, her word has no weight."

He's calling for Danahey to remain in prison. Former members of the Greensboro Fire Department who were there during the investigation have also told WFMY News 2, they do not agree with Danahey's clemency.

The story reads differently for his father, Bob Harris, a supporter of Danahey. He said he's forgiven her for Beth's death and that he's seen her growth since the fire.

He said he leaned on his faith to reach that decision.

"The Bible talks about love your enemy and forgiving somebody else without them even asking for it. Just pour your heart out and offer them your forgiveness end of discussion type thing," Bob Harris said. "she is a remarkable young woman, and not that she would replace Beth as my daughter, but if she was my daughter I'd be proud of her."

Matthew Harris said he respects his father's perspective but it's not the only one.

"You have this person that has forgiven and has processed their grief in that manner to allow them to do that. It doesn't discount all the other parents and all the other victims," Harris said.

He's also asking for more transparency in the clemency process.

The Governor's Office told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland that clemency documents are confidential.