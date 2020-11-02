GREENSBORO, N.C. — Janet Jackson kicks off her Black Diamond World Tour this summer to arenas across North America. The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond," set for release this year.

The tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more.

The tour will stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 5, 2020.

Find out more about tickets!

