Funeral plans announced for fallen Officer Jason Shuping

The 25-year-old was shot and killed in the line of duty, responding to a carjacking. The service will be held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on December 22.

CONCORD, N.C. — The funeral arrangements for fallen Officer Jason Shuping have been set for next week.

Shuping, 25, was shot and killed responding to a carjacking on Wednesday night when they located the suspect at the Sonic restaurant on Gateway Lane.

Shuping funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center located at 4751 NC Highway 49 North, Concord, NC 28025, with Reverend Richard Myers officiating. Burial with full honors will follow at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery in Faith.

In lieu of flowers, the Shuping family is asking memorials to be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041.

The Concord Community gathered for a candlelight vigil in Shuping's honor at the Concord Police Department Friday evening.

Among those in attendance at the vigil: Officer Kaleb Robinson, who was shot and injured in Wednesday's shooting.

"Officer Jason Shuping was an outstanding human being and a public servant to not only his community but his hometown," said Lt. Sydney McGhee, who knew Shuping well, as she started to cry.

"Let's keep the legacy of this brave young man. Let's keep it alive and in our hearts and in our community," said Lonnie Clouse, the department's Chaplain."

Shuping was a 2014 graduate of East Rowan High School in Salisbury.

“He always had that perpetual smile on his face. What I learned very quickly is he was a very, very hard worker,” said Laurie Wyrick. She spent years getting to know Shuping as a member of the track team at East Rowan High School.

He attended UNC-Pembroke where he majored in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and minored in Terrorism Studies before graduating magna cum laude in 2018.

Those looking to make a donation can send a check made out to FOP Lodge 64 to:

FOP Lodge 64

P.O. Box 5302

Concord, NC 28027.