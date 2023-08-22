Stokesdale family shares important message about school bus safety

Jaxson Franklin was critically injured when a driver didn't stop for his school bus in March 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Stokesdale family hopes drivers will hear their personal and important message about school bus safety ahead of the new school year.

6-year-old Jaxson Franklin was joined by his mom and dad at a school bus safety press conference in Raleigh on Monday. The event was headed up by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Franklin was hit by a car and critically injured in March 2023 after he got off a school bus. Thankfully, he made a full recovery.

His mother, Sarah Franklin, said she doesn’t want to see this happen to another child.

“This was a completely preventable event. As kids are going back to school, please just be mindful and patient about kids getting on the bus. Please do not speed. Please pay attention to the roads and the buses. And know that having to spend two minutes to wait for those babies to get on that bus will not impact your commute time that much,” Sarah said.

According to NCDOT, there were more than 1,000 crashes involving school buses in 2022. Of that number, more than 700 people were hurt and eight people died.

NCDOT is reminding drivers that they must stop for red, flashing lights and extended ‘stop’ arms, and drivers must never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians. Drivers should also give school buses at least a 10-feet buffer.

