GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy suffering from dementia.

Officials say Jaylon Anton King went missing from 3815 Sheridan Road, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

King is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He's 5'7" and weighs 103 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie over a purple t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.