ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Jeep crashed into the lower level of a building in Alamance County, nearly ripping the roof off the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Highway Patrol.

It happened in the 4100 block of NC-62 near Cardinal Lane around 3 p.m.

We know an injury was reported, but don't know who was hurt or how serious it is.

Highway Patrol says the scene has been cleared, and troopers are investigating the crash.

