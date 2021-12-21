The crash happened at Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor Drive in unincorporated Jefferson County around 3:20 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A child was struck and killed by a school bus in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to 5 On Your Side. Investigators say the child was under 10 years old.

The crash happened at Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor Drive in unincorporated Jefferson County around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. It's about six miles south of Festus.

That intersection is in the Jefferson R-VII School District. It was not immediately known where the bus operated.