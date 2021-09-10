Jefferson Parish Schools to reopen using a tier plan starting Sept. 20

Three separate tiers were used to determine how safe the schools were for students and employees.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Schools announced Friday that they will begin reopening starting on Sept. 20 using a tier-based system.

“Our main goal has always been to safely reopen schools and as quickly as possible,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “Public schools are a cornerstone of a strong, well-functioning community. Our schools exist to provide children with the education they deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place. At a more basic level, schools provide a sense of normalcy and a safe place for children during the day."

Grand Isle School, Leo Kerner Elementary, and Fisher Middle-High will not be a part of the reopening plan. The JP school district will contact the families and employees with their plans for the schools in the future before any public announcement.

Also, charter schools in the parish are not included in this plan.

The following 11 schools will reopen on Sept. 20:

Bridgedale Elementary

Estelle Elementary

Harahan Elementary

Harold Keller Elementary

Harry S. Truman School

Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies

Phoebe Hearst Elementary

Ralph J. Bunche Elementary

Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies

Washington Elementary

Woodland West Elementary

20 Schools reopening Sept. 24:

Park Academy for Advanced Studies

Alice Birney Elementary

Allen Ellender School

Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary

Clancy-Maggiore Elementary School for the Arts

Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary

Ella C. Pittman Elementary

Ella Dolhonde Elementary

Granville T. Woods Elementary

Greenlawn Terrace Elementary

Isaac G. Joseph Elementary.

J.C. Ellis Elementary

John James Audubon Elementary

Joshua Butler Elementary

Marie Riviere Elementary

Paul J. Solis Elementary

Shirley T. Johnson Gretna Park Elementary

Strehle Community School

T.H. Harris Middle

Woodmere Elementary

41 Schools reopening Oct. 1

A.C. Alexander Elementary

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High

Bissonet Plaza Elementary

Chateau Estates School

Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary

Douglass Community

East Jefferson High

Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford

George A. Cox Elementary School

Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School

Grace King High

Green Park Elementary

Gretna Middle School

Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies

Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies

Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary

Helen Cox High

J.D. Meisler Middle

Jefferson Elementary

Jefferson Virtual High School

John Ehret High

John Q. Adams Middle

Joseph A Cuillier Sr. Career Center

L.H. Marrero Middle

L.W. Higgins High

Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts

Lionel Collins Elementary

Livaudais Middle School

McDonogh No. 26 Elementary

Mildred S. Harris Elementary

Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy

Riverdale High

Rudolph Matas Elementary

Ruppel Academie Francaise

Stella Worley Middle

Terrytown Elementary

Thomas Jefferson Academy

Tom Benson School

Walter Schneckenburger Elementary

West Jefferson High

William Hart Elementary

Three schools closed indefinitely:

Grand Isle School

Leo Kerner Elementary

Fisher Middle-High School

These timelines are subject to change based on our buildings meeting safety standards.