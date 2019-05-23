CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt will have a special tribute to fallen Mooresville Police K-9 Office Jordan Sheldon this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., will pilot the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 Saturday. The car was unveiled Thursday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will race a special tribute to fallen Mooresville Police K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon in the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday.

Hannah Welker

Sheldon was killed in the line of duty last month during a traffic stop. The suspected shooter was found dead a few miles away in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ramon, Sheldon's K-9 partner, was at the speedway Thursday for the announcement. Sheldon was honored by several race teams during last week's Truck Series race and NASCAR All-Star Race.

In four races with Joe Gibbs Racing this season, Earnhardt has two top-10 finishes with a best finish of 6th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

