ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the murder of his neighbor.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Brandon is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of Edward Beasley.

Deputies said Beasley was found dead on Saturday, December 28 in the area of George Miles Road in Burlington after his neighbor reported it. However, investigators said it was determined that Beasley did not die from natural causes.

Brandon was given a secured $200,000 bond.

