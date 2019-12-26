GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the season of being thankful and giving back.

In that spirit, Jewish community members with Jewish Family Services gave back in a huge way Wednesday at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

They wanted to give hard-working hospital employees some much needed time off for Christmas!

The volunteers helped in the kitchen with food prep and in the front lobby assisting people to find rooms.

According to Volunteer Coordinator David Frazier, the tradition dates back 43 years. We're sure the hospital staff is very thankful!

