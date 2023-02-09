Wyndham Championship releases statement regarding passing of Jimmy Buffett

“We are incredibly sad that we lost Jimmy Buffett,"

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The executive director of the Wyndham Championship released a statement Saturday afternoon expressing his condolences for the recently deceased Jimmy Buffett.

“We are incredibly sad that we lost Jimmy Buffett. When Margaritaville came to the Wyndham Championship in 2014, it was an instant success blending perfectly with the Wyndham Rewards vacation theme, and Jimmy became a good friend over the years. He visited the tournament in 2016 and thrilled golf fans when he stepped onto the stage with Mac McAnally. Jimmy will be missed by millions, and we look forward to celebrating his influence on our PGA TOUR event in the future. On behalf of the Wyndham Championship, we send our deepest condolences to Jimmy’s family as well as our friends and partners at Margaritaville," wrote executive director Mark Brazil.

The "Margaritaville" singer died Sept. 1 at the age of 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death. Illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized but provided no specifics.

