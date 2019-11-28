GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mom says she is thankful that her family is still intact and able to celebrate Thanksgiving this year after her son was involved in a horrible accident.

"Right now I just had to take a kiss from the cheek from the wheelchair of the bed, and I look forward to having more than that, but I'm thankful for what I do have," said Beth Hodge.

Her 16-year-old son, JJ Hodge is undergoing therapy at a specialist hospital in Atlanta as he continues his recovery. He's making progress, and his mom says he even had a special request once he was able to eat solid foods.

"The first thing we did was run up and get him a Chick-fil-A sandwich - that's the first thing he wanted," said Beth.

JJ was badly injured in an accident back in September. Police said JJ and one other person were riding on the hood of a car when JJ fell off and was run over by the vehicle.

He suffered serious neck and spine injuries, as well as a broken femur, pelvis, shoulder blade and a collapsed lung.

Hodge is fully aware -- it could have ended much worse.

"I don’t like to think about that too much, but it is a reality that JJ could’ve not pulled through this. He could’ve been gone immediately. There were two different times in the hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center that he coded and he had to get CPR," added Beth.

"I’m really thankful that things did not end up that way and those were just backward steps and we’ve gone forward from there."

The family said they are also thankful for all the support from the community.

"I really appreciate all the support that we’re getting from so many people. Strangers have been so kind but of course also our friends and community. I see all the messages and comments on our Facebook page, I read every single one of them and I appreciate every single one of them, and so does JJ."

This Thanksgiving, Hodge says she is thankful for JJ's progress in recovery.

"I just look forward to the day when my child can walk up and give me a hug," she said.

