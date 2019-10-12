GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager severely hurt in a hood surfing accident keeps making progress at a rehab facility in Atlanta.

JJ Hodge's mom posted on Facebook that he's expected to get off a ventilator, this Thursday. She says it will make eating, speaking, and smelling much easier for him. He's currently in Atlanta, Georgia at the Shepherd Center which specialized in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.

The accident happened in September - and JJ Hodge had a damaged spine and collapsed lungs.

JJ still needs to go through therapy before doctors clear him to come back home to Greensboro.

