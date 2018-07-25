GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 300 jobs are all up for grabs. A job fair earlier this month was such a big hit there will be another one tomorrow.

Organizers say there was an overwhelming response partially because of the stories we did showing you the need.

We met up with a woman who was hired at that last job fair, and how you can be just like her.

There are many things you can do that can help get you a job, or help lose you a job.

But before you ever speak with someone, or hand over your resume at a job fair, employers are going to see you walking across the room to their table.

You want to make sure you're dressed to impress.

The phrase "first impression" has a key word inside it.

Impress.

"Of course dressing for success is another piece of that so you want to make sure your clothes are neat and organized. When you go to a career fair, act like you're going to an interview," said Melinda Bernard with Goodwill Industries.

You may remember when we followed Eve Jimenez around a career fair, earlier this -- that ended with her getting a job.

Guess where we caught up with her?

"I'm headed to work actually," exclaimed Jimenez.

After nearly a year of being unemployed, Jimenez is now working with Alorica doing customer service.

"It's everything to us. Because I needed to make sure I kept a roof over our heads," said Jimenez.

Jimenez takes three buses to get to work, and leaves at 1pm everyday to get there by 3 to work a full shift, but it's worth it.

"I wouldn't change it for the world, that's why I make it my business to come to work," said Jimenez.

Bernard wants to remind you, while you want a job, so do dozens of others.

"It's important to keep in mind that this is competition. You have to look at how to develop that content to stand out from the rest of the individuals that you are competing with," said Bernard.

Bernard says the single biggest thing people fail to do is prepare. That's why I'm telling you these tips now.

The Career Center of the Triad is hosting tomorrow's free job fair.

It's at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on South Swing Road from 10 to 1.

Goodwill also hosts dozens of job fairs, and trainings. You can find those opportunities here

