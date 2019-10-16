EDEN, N.C. — A yarn manufacturing company will bring 85 "high paying" jobs to Eden next year.

Rockingham County leaders and state officials announced Wednesday that Gildan Yarns purchased a new yarn-spinning facility off Summit Rd. It's a $4.7 million investment.

Gildan plans to open the Summit Rd facility in the first quarter of 2020.

County and state leaders said the jobs are "high paying" but didn't give a specific wage.

Gildan is based in Montreal, Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CHECK OUT THESE STORIES

How much money is Facebook, Google worth to you?

No Work On Fridays: Four-Day Work Weeks Gaining Popularity

More Americans Turning To Side Jobs For Money And Passions