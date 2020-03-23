GREENSBORO, N.C. — If your work has been impacted by coronavirus, there may be a solution.

Career Center of the Carolinas is hosting free employment and informational calls for those impacted by the pandemic.

The calls will start this Tuesday, March 24, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., for those in need of employment. Local employers that have immediate needs will be on the call sharing information about their openings and how to apply. Workforce, Healthcare, and Legal Professionals will answer questions on how to file for unemployment benefits, how to stay safe at work, and understanding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Career Center of the Carolinas says it hopes to provide resources for people who lost their jobs. The featured jobs will be work-from-home, temp, and full-time opportunities.

Those affected may call 877-530-9937, Pin# 11718. Space is limited to 100 participants. Visit the Career Center of the Carolinas website for more information or email info@carolinacareercenters.com.

