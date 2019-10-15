GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after his moped crashed into an Eden Police Officer’s vehicle.

The North Carolina Highway State Patrol said John Blake Hopkins, 36, of Eden was driving on Golvenia Street when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection. That's when he hit Michael Murphy’s patrol vehicle. Hopkins died as a result of the crash.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

