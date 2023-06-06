3-time Triad cancer survivor, Johnny Van Kemp, presents award named after him

You might remember Johnny Van Kemp. He has fought and beat cancer three different times. Now, he's presenting awards in his honor at one of his former schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids around the nation are graduating, and those ceremonies come with many different honors.

Tuesday was a special ceremony for a Triad man.

The fight against his cancer diagnosis took over most of his childhood, but he didn't let it stop him.

Van Kemp finished his first year at High Point University this spring.

Tuesday, he was back at Northern Middle School, which he attended during one of his cancer battles, to present an award named after him. This is the first time he has been able to hand out the award in person because of Covid-19.

He shared what it meant to him and the support he has received.

"Oh, it's been amazing," Van Kemp expressed. "I'm honored to be here for the first time. COVID was a long time long journey as well, so it's great to be back and be able to present this in person. The support I've always had throughout this journey has been beyond amazing! It's one of the reasons I'm still here today, and I know that. It's been amazing not only for the middle school here but for everyone else in my community. My high school even goes far back as my elementary school when I started to have cancer, but the support has always been out of this world."

