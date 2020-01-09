Join in the pink fight! Women’s Only 5K goes virtual this year

This year’s Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run will be held virtually. That means you can join in the race fun right from home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have a chance to help fight breast cancer while inspiring, empowering those in their own journey.

This year’s Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run will be held virtually. That means you can join in the race fun right from home. The money raised from the Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run helps women in the Triad with early detection and also as they battle breast cancer providing them with the necessary resources.

Each year, the Mammography Scholarship Fund provides about 600 women with screening mammograms that they would otherwise be unable to afford.

Even though the race is virtual this year, you can still dress up in your pink gear and hit the road running or walking.

The walk will be held anytime Monday – Saturday between September 28 – October 3, 2020.

You can sign up and register for the virtual race by visiting the WomensOnly5K site.

