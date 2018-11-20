GREENSBORO, N.C. - On your trip to the grocery store for the turkey and other Thanksgiving fixings this week, you may notice some of the Salvation Army's bell ringers are already out to greet you at the entrance.

Once every Red Kettle station is up and running by the end of the week, there will be 40 spots across the city, running six days a week for 10 hours per day. However, the charitable organization in Greensboro does not have enough volunteers - or paid ringers - to fill those spots and address the need.

The Salvation Army is asking for more volunteers to come forward to help this holiday season. Money collected through the Red Kettle drive supports several programs through the organization, including shelters, after school clubs, case management for struggling families and the Angel Tree program.

Call this number - (336) 273-5572 - if you're interested in volunteering.

