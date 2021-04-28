Jonathan Travis Stroud appointed to Chief of Police

“I am excited...by the opportunity to lead the men and women of this department while working alongside the members of our community to make High Point a safe city.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It was announced Wednesday by High Point Interim City Manager Randy McCaslin, that Jonathan Travis Stroud has been appointed as the Chief of Police.

According to a release, Stroud will begin his position on May 2.

“Travis has demonstrated his dedication and leadership in our police department for many years,” said McCaslin. “Chief Stroud also excelled in the interim role since this past August. While he will continue the standard of excellence for the High Point Police Department, we are looking forward to where he takes the department in the future.”

As of now, Stroud is still serving as the Interim Chief of Police, prior to which he was an assistant chief of police under Chief Kenneth Shultz. Stroud has been a part of the High Point Police Department for a total of 25 years. He was worked in several different roles, including tactical team commander, patrol commander, field training team commander, and vice and narcotics commander.

“Since assuming the role of Interim Chief of Police in August, the support from the citizens of High Point, city leadership, and the High Point Police Department family has been overwhelming,” said Stroud.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead the men and women of this department while working alongside the members of our community to make High Point a safe city. I have no doubt this will be the toughest assignment of my career, but I cannot imagine working anywhere else. I am committed to these officers and this city.”

Stroud was born and raised in High Point and graduated from T.W. Andrews High School in 1990. He went to Appalachian State University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.