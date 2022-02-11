Man dies from shooting after dropped off at hospital

Winston-Salem police detectives said 56-year-old Darryl Wayne Smith was shot on Jonestown Road before he was dropped off at a hospital and died.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man died from injuries in a shooting late Thursday night.

Police said someone shot 56-year-old Darryl Wayne Smith in the 700 block of Jonestown Road. Officers responded to an area hospital around 11:30 p.m., where Smith had been dropped off by people he knew, according to a release.

Smith died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

This is the sixth homicide in Winston-Salem so far in 2022, compared to three homicides for the same timeframe last year.