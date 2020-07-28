'It speaks to her courage' | Josephine Boyd Bradley's daughter on how street named in her honor continues to shine a light on her legacy

In 1957, Josephine Boyd was the first Black student to be enrolled at what was then Greensboro Senior High.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Names are coming off the side of buildings. Statues are coming down in public places. In the last couple of months, we've seen a push to re-think who and what we memorialize.

But this idea isn't new.

A few years ago, the City of Greensboro agreed to change Aycock Street to Josephine Boyd Street. Boyd was the first Black student at what is now Grimsley High School.

While it may seem like a small change, her family says it's a massive honor.

"Personally, I am just beaming with pride. I'm very excited. I love her so much, and just to see her name displayed there - we've come full circle," said Paulette Bradley, Josephine Boyd Bradley's daughter.

She describes her late mother as smart, strong, and incredibly kind. A life-long learner and educator herself, she went on to get numerous advanced degrees throughout her life.

Back in 1957, Josephine Boyd was the first Black student to be enrolled at what was then Greensboro Senior High. It was her senior year and she was alone.

"She endured considerable ridicule as the only African-American there," Bradley said, "The incredible courage she must’ve had at 18 years old to take a giant step for not only her city but for the state of North Carolina."

The inside and now, the outside, of the school building pays tribute to her bravery - with portraits and pictures educating students about her story.

Bradley says the street name takes it a step further.

"I thought it would be fitting, not so much as a replacement for that person, but as an honor to her," she explained.

The road was formerly known as Aycock Street, named after Charles Aycock, a former Governor and supporter of white supremacy.

"I just find that the honor is tremendous on her behalf. It speaks to her courage, to be rewarded in some way, recognized in some way and not necessarily to replace anyone, but to continue the conversation for all," Bradley said.

As the conversation continues surrounding names and statues of those linked to white supremacy, or the Confederacy, Paulette says, it's not so much about getting rid of them, but ensuring there's proper education about what they really mean.

"It would be nice if we as human beings can understand the reality of where we came from, and the problem with those statues is the absence of knowledge of our history - who those men really are, what their names represent, with the Confederacy represents for our country," Bradley said, "Move beyond the indoctrination and move toward education. That will serve us all tremendously."