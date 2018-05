HIGH POINT, NC -- Josh Groban, internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and actor whose baritone voice is instantly recognizable, delivered High Point University’s Commencement address on May 5.

He addressed more than 1,000 graduates, HPU's largest graduating class, and 10,000 guests.

He told the graduating class to embrace fear and trust their instincts.

