Reidsville gets new fire chief on July 1

Josuha Farmer, the city's current Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal and Reidsville native, will become the new Reidsville Fire Chief on July 1.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Fire Chief David Bracken is stepping down on July 1. Now, someone new steps up to the plate.

Josuha Farmer, the city's current Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal and Reidsville native, will become the new Reidsville Fire Chief on July 1.

Farmer beat out 21 applicants for the position, according to Reidsville city officials.

“It is very impressive what future Chief Farmer has been able to accomplish at this point in his career,” City Manager Summer Woodard said. “His drive to succeed and his personable nature gave me, and our Management Team, great confidence in his ability to move into the top role at the Fire Department. He has earned this opportunity.”

Farmer has been working for the fire department since 2014 after doing volunteer work with the station during his senior year of high school, city officials report.

Since then, he's been promoted to Administrative Fire Captain in June 2017 and then to Assistant Fire Chief/ Fire Marshal in Dec. 2020, said city officials.

Farmer's qualifications also include an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Technology from Guilford Technical Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management from East Carolina University and is in the process of earning a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UNC Wilmington, according to city officials.

He also is a graduate of the Chief Officer Executive Development Program and earned 17 State certifications in fire, police, and emergency medical services. Farmer has also been working as a part-time officer with Reidsville police, said city officials.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.