CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You "won't stop believin" this story.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were on the scene of a suspicious package in uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. Police reported the package was inspected and determined to be non-hazardous and non-incendiary. According to police, the package was a Journey cassette tape.

Police say employees at the Duke Energy Building called 911 to report a suspicious package at the building located at 400 South Tryon Street. According to SIGALERT, multiple buildings near Church Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were evacuated due to the package.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The 100 block of MLK Blvd. is closed as #CMPD investigates a suspicious package at the Duke Energy building. Please avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The 100 block of MLK Blvd. is closed as #CMPD investigates a suspicious package at the Duke Energy building. Please avoid the area if possible. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 30, 2018

© 2018 WCNC