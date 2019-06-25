GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say on Tuesday a judge allowed for the department to release body camera footage involving a man who died in police custody last week.

Police have not released the video at this time.

Police say Aaron Andrews, 35, died June 17 after officers detained him. Officers were responding to a call about someone trying to break into a home on Maybank Drive. When they arrived, they found Andrews acting erratically.

Police detained and handcuffed Andrews, and requested EMS for him. He became unresponsive on the way to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

The SBI is investigating the incident, which is protocol.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties.

