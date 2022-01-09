Judge denies motion to restore Blind Tiger's alcohol permit

Blind Tiger attorneys appeared in court Wednesday to get the bar's liquor license reinstated. A judge denied that motion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A judge denied the Blind Tiger's motion to get the bar's liquor license reinstated.

The bar's attorney appeared in court Wednesday saying the venue can't function without an alcohol permit and that it's causing irreparable harm to the business while it cannot sell alcohol.

The ABC commission took away the bar's liquor license following a deadly shooting outside the venue in July. The commission and ALE agents said the bar destroyed evidence and blocked police from doing their investigation in a timely manner.

A preliminary injunction hearing will take place once a date is set. This will give the attorneys a chance to call up witnesses.