Judge dismisses charges against former Blind Tiger owner

All charges against the former Blind Tiger owner were dismissed Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charges were dismissed against the former owner of a Greensboro night club Monday.

McCauley was charged with weapon offense and failure to superintendent.

The judge dismissed the weapon offense charge immediately after McCauley's attorney argued it was unconstitutionally vague.

The 'failure to superintendent' charge- meaning McCauley was accused of not supervising customers or staff as the ABC permit holder or safely running the business.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents who were there on the night of the shooting testified that McCauley was responsible for ensuring the business operates safely, even when he is not present.

McCauley's attorney argued that the charge was vague and that ALE officers used their own interpretation of the law to charge McCauley and that the charge was inaccurate.

The judge ruled to dismiss the charge.

Leonard, faces a second-degree murder charge in Alegria's death. His case has been continued until May 1.

The Blind Tiger has since closed and reopened with a new name and new management.

