Judge grants request to move Corbett-Martins retrial to Forsyth County

Attorneys for Molly Corbett and Tom Martens filed motions recently to move the trial from Davidson County to Forsyth County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the attorneys, in this case, requesting this trial be moved from Davidson County to Forsyth County.

Forsyth County District Court Judge David Hall has granted a request to move a high-profile retrial to Forsyth County, according to a source close to the case.

Attorneys for Molly Corbett and Tom Martens filed motions to have Judge Hall move the trial to Forsyth County.

The defense attorneys claimed Corbett and Martens would not have a fair retrial in Davidson County.

Martens and Corbett were sentenced in 2017 to 25 years in prison for the death of Irish businessman, Jason Corbett.

Corbett was killed in his Davidson County home in 2015.

Molly Corbett, Jason's wife at the time of the murder, along with her father, Tom Martens claimed the two acted in self-defense.

The retrial for Martens and Corbett is scheduled to begin in late June 2023.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.