Judge orders release of arrest videos after Winston-Salem man claiming police mistreatment settles with city for $10,500

John Mackey Jr. was arrested March 2, 2020, at Liberty Citgo gas station on North Liberty Street. His charges were later dropped following a settlement.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge ordered the release of police body-worn videos after a man was arrested and tased last year in Winston-Salem.

John Mackey Jr. was arrested on March 2, 2020, outside of Liberty Citgo gas station on North Liberty Street.

He claimed an officer repeatedly punched him in the head and held down his arm and neck for three minutes. He also claimed the officer cursed at him. He claimed two officers also used their tasers on him during the arrest.

Mackey filed a complaint following his arrest and it was investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Professional Standards Division.

One of the officers involved in the arrest, Logan K. Frankland who joined the department in 2017 resigned in October 2020.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson sent Mackey a letter about the investigation into his complaint.

“The investigation revealed that Officer Frankland did not operate within the guidelines of established departmental policies and procedures,” Thompson said, “consequently, appropriate action was taken.”

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s office dismissed Mackey’s charges in November.

Mackey in February accepted a $10,500 settlement from the city. A petition for release of the videos was made on March 5, by the city.

The city said the video showed former officer Frankland held Mackey’s neck with his arm for about six seconds.

“In fact, as video will show, there is no depiction of Officer Frankland ‘repeatedly’ punching Mr. Mackey in the head, Officer Frankland had his arm at Mr. Mackey's neck for approximately six seconds rather than three minutes, Mr. Mackey was charged with only misdemeanor offenses and not a felony, that only Officer Frankland used his TASER® on Mr. Mackey and that when Mr. Mackey spoke to a corporal and a sergeant about his arrest, he can only be heard alleging that Officer Frankland cursed him and did not allege the use of a racial slur,” according to a city release.

Superior Court Judge Richard Gottlieb granted the release of the videos with, “some but very limited, audio silenced and footage of some persons’ faces, computer screens and a cellphone screen blurred in order to protect the confidentiality of that information and the privacy of those persons and to comply with applicable law.”

The videos show Mackey's interaction with Frankland from his arrest to the processing at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Also released were body camera videos of four other officers who were involved at various points in the incident: Corporal Benjamin M. Harrison and officers Caleb L. Gray, Matthew D. Rochelle and Deandre J. Armstrong.

The city released the videos to watch, here.