GREENSBORO, N.C. — A judicial meet and greet was held in Greensboro Sunday at the Triad Basketball Academy of Greensboro.

The event entitled 'It Takes A Village," gave attendees the opportunity to meet the judges running in the upcoming election. In addition, there was also a youth discussion and information session about drugs, gangs, and violence.

Guest speakers at Sunday's event included Police Chief Brian James, radio personality B Daht, rapper Eziekial Jiles and several others.

Chief Brian James said the department has seen a lot of "things with youth" that are "not positive".

“(We've seen this) especially with our minority youth in cases," James said. "We look at our rates of homicide and rates of disproportionate contact with the criminal justice system.”

