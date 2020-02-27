ELON, N.C. — Julie Justice, an education professor at Elon University, died Wednesday night after battling a prolonged illness.

Earlier this month, WFMY News 2 spoke with Justice about the life-saving liver transplant she had in her twenties. Between medical complications and basic aging, Justice hoped to get a new one.

She expressed her life-long gratitude to the donor whose gift allowed her to live a full life.

"I would not have survived to live the life that I have lived, to be the person that I was, to teach the people that I taught, to work with the people that I work with," she said February 4th, "I couldn’t have done any of that without the gift of the person who donated his organs that day.

"You can’t measure it you can’t it’s literally a gift of life."

Elon University President Connie Book wrote a letter to students, faculty, and staff on Thursday, about Justice's passing:

"With sadness, I write to share the news that Dr. Julie Ellison Justice, assistant professor of education, passed away last evening after a prolonged illness.

As we mourn the loss of our teacher, colleague and friend, all are invited to a Gathering of Friends in memory of Dr. Justice tomorrow afternoon, Friday, February 28, at 4:00 p.m. in the Sacred Space of the Numen Lumen Pavilion.

Julie joined the Elon faculty in 2014 after serving six years as an assistant professor of literacy education at UNC-Chapel Hill, four years as an instructor at the Vanderbilt University Peabody School of Education, one year with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, and six years as a middle school language arts teacher in Southport, North Carolina.

Her teaching and scholarship focused on the areas of literacy development and literacy education policy. She taught courses in literacy development, children’s literature, gifted education and teaching practice. As a scholar, she published in the areas of preservice teacher education and technology, literacy policy and young children’s literacy development. As a mentor, she challenged students to engage critically in the profession of teaching and coached students to ask critical questions about the classrooms they work in. Julie was passionate about teaching, learning and Elon.

From 2015 to 2018 Julie served as faculty director for the Oaks Neighborhood, living on campus and working to create meaningful engagement between students and faculty and enriching the residential student experience. In May 2018 she was presented with the Faculty Engagement Award by the Office of Residence Life in honor of her outstanding contributions through these efforts.

The loss of a teacher, colleague, and friend can be painful. Elon has many resources available for support as we begin the grieving process.

University chaplains will be available in the Numen Lumen Pavilion today from 1-4 p.m. and the Sacred Space will be open for quiet reflection. Anyone who would like to talk about their feelings of loss or concern for others may contact the Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life at 336-278-7729, the Office of the Dean of Students at 336-278-7200, or Counseling Services at 336-278-7280. Crisis counselors and the Student Life administrator on-call are always available at any time by contacting Campus Safety and Police at 336-278-5555. Faculty and staff may also utilize Elon Work-Life Resources for support.

Please join me in sending prayers of gratitude for Julie’s life and the impact she had on the Elon community, and to ask for strength and healing for those who loved her and are deeply saddened by her loss. Julie will be sorely missed.

In sympathy,

Connie

