GREENSBORO, N.C. — July 25, 1960, was a victory for Greensboro, a triumph for integration and a breakthrough for humanity.

It was that day that Greensboro lunch counters opened to sitting customers of all races for the first time. Four months earlier, the illustrious 'Greensboro Four' staged a sit-in at Woolworth's Lunch Counter downtown that garnered national attention.

The African-American freshmen at North Carolina A&T sat down at the whites-only lunch counter and were refused service.

Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain, and Joseph McNeil remained in their seats until the store closed. The sit-ins gathered strength over the next four days and eventually included more than 1,000 people filling the store in protest.

That significant moment triggered hundreds of demonstrations across the nation. As a result, Woolworth's served their first black customers on July 25 and the next day, officially became desegregated.

The four are honored with a statue on A&T's campus and the university holds a February One sit-in celebration every year.

