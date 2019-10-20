WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — About 75 people gathered Saturday night in a Winston-Salem neighborhood to honor a teenager found shot to death this week. Jumil Dewann Robertson was only 17 years old and police say someone shot and left him on the side of the road on Thursday, then the shooter ran away.

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Argonne Boulevard -- the same location Robertson was found shot -- for a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

Wiping away tears, those who knew Robertson shared stories about the young man and the heartbreak of finding out he was shot and killed.

He is remembered as a sweet, funny, and kind father who aspired to work as a real estate agent one day, according to those at the vigil Saturday night.

Robertson was a student at Glenn High School in Winston-Salem.

17-Year-Old Glenn High Student Found Shot to Death on Side of Road in Winston-Salem ID'd