Juneteenth events happening around the Triad

Juneteenth is observed on June 19

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It's also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It officially became a federal holiday on June 17 and is now observed on June 19.

Here's a list of what is happening in the Triad in honor of Juneteenth:

Juneteenth Art Show

Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In celebration of Juneteenth, Hemphill Branch is hosting an art show open to artists of all ages. They're accepting art submissions relating to Juneteenth and the journey to get there.

Approved submissions will be displayed in the gallery space and throughout the rest of the branch for the months of June and July. Both 2D and 3D art will be accepted.

Register here.

Juneteenth Vendor Market

Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bethel AME Church

Tickets are available, here.

Juneteenth Pop Up Event

Saturday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Momentum Venue

Tickets are available, here.

Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival: Family Reunion Edition

Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LeBauer Park @ Downtown Greensboro Parks, Inc.

Support Black owned, local, and food trucks.

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration

Sunday, June 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Barber Park

Black Pearls Jam

Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m.

The Continental Club

The first annual Black Pearls Jam is a celebration to commemorate Juneteenth.

The Black Pearls Society is a sisterhood created to nurture, train, and sustain the culture of the strong Black woman in generations of women of all ages.

This is an intimate R&B experience inclusive of both local and international artists such as four-time Grammy nominee, Eric Benet, and the legendary, FutureBandDC.

This is an outdoor event, rain or shine. Food trucks will be available, as well as a cash bar.

More information can be found, here.

Triad Cultural Arts Juneteenth Festival Winston-Salem

The 2021 Triad Cultural Arts Juneteenth Festival will be a hybrid event, held both in-person and online. The in-person event will take place at Innovation Quarter, Biotech Place in Winston-Salem from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Bailey Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include guest speakers, music, food trucks, merchandise vendors, COVID-19 vaccines and more!

Parts of the festival will also be available to experience virtually on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook Page and YouTube channel. Visit the Triad Cultural Arts website to learn more.

Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration and Remembrance Online

Join the City of Greensboro for a day of virtual programming celebrating Black freedom and history in the Triad.

Visit this website for a complete schedule and click here for details about the virtual events!