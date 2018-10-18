RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- It's the question on every lottery players mind, how high will the Mega Millions jackpot get up to?

Well.....the answer will soon be revealed!

That's because Mega Millions officials are set to meet Friday morning to determine what Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will be. The amount will be based on ticket sales according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The jackpot is currently at $970 million, the highest ever for the game and second highest in U.S. history.

The NC Education Lottery will reveal the new amount on one of its Mega Millions billboards soon as the amount is announced.

