WATCH LIVE | Justice 4 the Next Generation holds press conference to address the charges from Alamance County Sheriff's Office

According to a release from 'Justice 4 The Next Generation,' Rev. Greg Drumwright and local organizers will hold a press conference Sunday, at 1 p.m. in the Court Square of Graham, NC.

The reason for the press conference is to address the charges filed against Drumwright by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, local organizers and activists will also be in attendance to announce the Ready 4 Change Peace Protest for Criminal Justice Reform.

Drumwright along with associates Brenden Jamar Kee and Samuel Pierre, were charged as a result of their involvement in an altercation resulting in the injury of a deputy, the Alamance County Sherriff's Office said in a November 19 release.

Deputies said the altercation began while they were investigating a report of a person who entered the crowd on the Historic Courthouse grounds on Oct. 31 with a gasoline can.

According to deputies, they discovered the presence of a running gas powered generator in a wagon made of fabric, also on the Historic Courthouse grounds. The generator was strictly prohibited and known to be so by Drumwright, deputies said.

The release stated that after reviewing additional video taken of the altercation and consulting with the Alamance County District Attorney, warrants against the three were taken out on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Gregory Brooks Drumwright

Charges: 1ct: Felony Assault with Physical Injury on Law Enforcement Officer 1ct: Felony Obstructing Justice

Brenden Jamar Kee

Charges: 2cts: Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer

1ct: Misdemeanor Public Disturbance

Samuel (nmn) Pierre

Charges: 1ct: Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer

1ct: Misdemeanor Public Disturbance