Justice 4 The Next Generation, holds press conference on Graham incident

The press conference took place at Tucker Street Apartment Homes, Rev. Gregory B. Drumwright's childhood neighborhood in Burlington.

According to a release from 'Justice 4 The Next Generation,' a press conference is scheduled to be held Sunday following the attacks suffered from law enforcement in Graham, NC on Saturday, October 31.

The conference will take place at Tucker Street Apartment Homes, Rev. Gregory B. Drumwright’s childhood neighborhood, located on Center Avenue in Burlington.

According to a release from the organization, Drumwright and those that were arrested with him, are not permitted to return to Graham for 72 hours.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office along with Graham police made arrests Saturday during the protest in Graham.

An undisclosed number of people were arrested, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. This was after Alamance County Sheriff's deputies pepper-sprayed the crowd around 3 p.m.

The crowd of about 50 people were there to hear from the family of George Floyd and march to the polls to vote.

Officials said event organizer Rev. Gregory Drumwright was granted a permit to hold a rally on the grounds of the Alamance County Historic Courthouse.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Drumwright was involved in several meetings with the sheriff’s office and Graham police to discuss his plans and the rules to abide by during the event.