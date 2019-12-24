GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Bieber is going back on tour and making a stop in the Triad next year.

The singer announced a new single, album and tour all coming in the new year, in a Youtube video released on Christmas Eve.

The video says Bieber will stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 29th.

No word yet on when tickets will go on sale for the 2020 stop.

The pop star last went on tour for his 'Purpose' album in 2016 and 2017.

He canceled the tour early, skipping the last few months of dates, but not before making a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum, on July 6th, 2016.